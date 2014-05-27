Macaulay Culkin’s Pizza-Themed Velvet Underground Tribute Band Had A Very Bad Weekend

As we here at HitFix Riot breathlessly reported back in December, “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin is in a pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band called The Pizza Underground. Groan! But also YES. For a sampling of their hits you can head over to the group's official website, where a demo of such delicious tunes as “Papa John Says,” “All the Pizza Parties” and “Take a Bite of the Wild Slice” is available for your listening pleasure. Get it?! They're all Velvet Underground songs, only with pizza-type words in them!

Fortunately for everyone who cares about important news, the group is trending online yet again after a disastrous gig at the Dot to Dot Festival in England over the weekend, where the Nottingham Post reports that members of the audience started booing before “throwing full pints of beer at the stage, soaking both the band and the audience” and causing Macaulay to end the show after only a couple of songs. And this is after he handed out slices of actual pizza to the attendees. Animals!

So…what have we learned from this? I can't think of anyone better to sum it all up than 19-year-old Dot to Dot attendee Jess, who states, “I feel really sorry for him. I mean, the music did sound terrible, but it isn”t very fair to be hit with so much beer and booed is it.”

Exactly, Jess. Screw the haterz.

Here's video from the show: