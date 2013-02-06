Mackelmore & Ryan Lewis’s ‘Thrift Shop’ makes it three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis continue their stay atop the Billboard Hot 100 as “Thrift Shop,” featuring Wanz, spends its third week at No. 1.

Bruno Mars” “Locked Out of Heaven” holds at No. 2, while will.i.am and Britney Spears” “Scream & Shout” reaches a new high, climbing two places to No. 3.

“Scream” pushes the Lumineers” “Ho Hey” down 3-4, which, in turn, moves Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble” 4-5, according to Billboard.

In a fairly static chart, Swedish House Mafia”s “Don”t You Worry Child” featuring John Martin stays at No. 6, while Justin Bieber”s “Beauty And A Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj remains at No. 7.

A$AP Rocky”s “F**kin Problems” has nothing to complain about as it moves 10-8. There are two new entries into the Top 10: Pink”s “Try”climbs 11-9, making it her 13th Top 10. Scottish DJ Calvin Harris logs his first Hot 100 Top 10 as a lead artist as “Sweet Nothing” featuring Florence Welch rises 14-10.