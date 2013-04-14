Watch: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis tackle ‘Can’t Hold Us’ on MTV Movie Awards

Macklemore combined leather-wear and a brilliant blue matador caped outfit for his track “Can’t Hold Us” with Ryan Lewis during the MTV Movie Awards. The backing band brass section? Matching mariachi gear.

The duo (plus 10) were promoting 2012 album “The Heist” at the Sunday night ceremony

Check out the video below of the electronica-rap outfit playing their current single, “Can’t Hold Us,” which arrives on the heels of their smash hit “Thrift Shop.” Doesn’t look like those outfits were from the Thrift Shop, anyway…