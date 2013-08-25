Watch Macklemore & Ryan Lewis MTV VMAs acceptance speech for ‘Same Love’

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis had already collected one trophy at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards by time they picked up the win for Best Video With A Social Message. But according to the rapper in the duo, “This mooman right here stands for a lot more,” as their song “Same Love” featuring Mary Lambert swooped up the nod.

“Out of every single song that I have ever written, to me this is the most important record out of all of them,” Macklemore said of “The Heist” single.

An anthem that speaks to LGBT rights and place within popular music culture, the 2013 summer song was up against other socially minded vids including Beyonce’s “I Was Here,” Kelly Clarkson’s “People Like Us,” Miguel’s “Candles in the Sun” and Snoop Dogg’s “No Guns Allowed.”

Macklemore said that “Same Love’s” win was a “testamtent to what is happening right now in America on the forefront of equality.

“Gay rights are human rights, there is no separation,” he continued.

“This means a lot,” Lewis added.

“Same Love” is the indie outfits’ single following the success of “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us” over the past year. They performed the song later with special guest Jennifer Hudson on the show.