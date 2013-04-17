Watch: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis take over the world in ‘Can’t Hold Us’ video

Today the “Thrift Shop,” tomorrow the world! In the new video for “Can’t Hold Us,” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton, the rappers have left the surplus store far behind and are galavanting around the globe.

The 7-minute clip, which debuted on the pair”s website today, is a far cry from the low-key charm of the “Thrift Shop” video. This time, instead of being content with a velour jumpsuit and some house slippers, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are eager to grab their manifest destiny, which is nothing short of global domination.

They have a flag, emblazoned with the album title “Heist” on it,” and they will not stop until it has gone from the frozen tundra, from which is was unearthed, to the four corners of the globe. (For anyone who”s familiar with Eddie Izzard”s hilarious “I”ve got a flag” routine, this certainly recalls that).

Along the way, there are songs to be rapped, adoring crowds to be enjoyed, seven seas to be sailed, and, in the funniest segment, a haircut on a deserted isle to be enjoyed by Dalton. But all roads lead back home, or in this case, to the top of the Seattle’s Space Needle.

The video is ambitious, but it also never takes itself too seriously. The song has already soared into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

What do you think of “Can’t Hold Us?”