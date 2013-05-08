Macklemore & Ryan Lewis set a Billboard Hot 100 record with ‘Can’t Hold Us’

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis set a record this week at “Can”t Hold Us,” featuring Ray Dalton, goes to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 making them the only duo in the history of the pop chart to land its first two singles at the top.

“Can”t Hold Love” follows “Thrift Shop,” which spent six weeks at No. 1. A third song from the pair, “Same Love,” is at No. 83 on the Hot 100). The last solo act to hit No. 1 with its first two singles was Bruno Mars in 2010-11 with “Just The Way You Are” and “Grenade,” according to Billboard.

“Hold” swaps places with Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring Nate Ruess, which was No. 1 for three weeks. Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” rises 5-3, while Rihanna”s “Stay,” featuring Mikky Ekko, slips 3-4. Bruno Mars” “When I Was Your Man” slides up 6-5.

The previously mentioned “Thrift Shop” falls 4-6, Icona Pop”s “I Love It,” featuring Charli XCX, continues its upward climb rising 9-7. Imagine Dragon”s “Radioactive” rises 10-8. Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise” sails its way 13-9 based on the remake of the duo”s tune with Nelly.

Wrapping up the Top 10 is Pitbull”s “Feel This Moment,” featuring Christina Aguilera.