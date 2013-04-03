Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ ‘Thrift Shop’ tops the Billboard Hot 100… again

“Thrift Shop” continues its run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis track, featuring Wanz, spends its sixth week at the top. Also making news in the top 10 are Imagine Dragons and Nickelodeon”s Ariana Grande.

“Thrift Shop” reclaimed the top spot last week after being pushed out of the pole position by Baauer”s “Harlem Shake,” which drops 2-4 this week.

“Shake” switches places with Bruno Mars” “When I Was Your Man,” which rises 4-2. Justin Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie,” featuring Jay-Z holds at No. 3. Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason” featuring fun”s Nate Ruess climbs 6-5, swapping places with Rihanna”s “Stay,” featuring Mikky Ekko, according to Billboard.

Imagine Dragons’ alternative hit “Radioactive” finally becomes a pop hit as the song leaps 15-7, giving the rock group its first Top 10. Drake”s “Started From The Bottom” slides 7-8, pushing Pitbull”s “Feel This Moment,” featuring Christina Aguilera down one to No. 9.

Grande, whose “The Way,” featuring Mac Miller, leapt to the top of the iTunes singles chart last week, makes a similarly grand entrance onto the Billboard Hot 100, bowing at No. 10. That gives the “Victorious” actress the first Top 10 entrance for a female lead artist in five years. The last one was Yael Naim”s “New Soul” in February 2008.