Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’s ‘Thrift Shop’ tops the Billboard Hot 100

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis bargain hunt their way to No. 1 as “Thrift Shop” featuring Wanz tops the Billboard Hot 100.

But that”s not the only big story on the chart this week: Justin Timberlake”s first new single in six years, “Suit & Tie,” somersaults 84-4. It”s his 12th Hot 100 Top 10 as a solo or featured artist and his first since her appeared on Ciara”a “Love Sex Magic” in 2009, according to Billboard.

“Thrift Shop,” which ends Bruno Mars” “Locked Out Of Heaven” six-week run at No. 1,” attains its pole position through strong digital sales (it solds 431,000 downloads last week compared with “Suit & Tie”s” 315,000), as well as heavy streaming. In fact, the song set a streaming record, garnering 1.68 million streams last week, topping the previous record-holder Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know.” Airplay is still building for “Thrift,” which rises to No. 14 on Billboard”s Radio Songs chart.

Mars” “Locked” slips to No. 3, while The Lumineers” “Ho Hey” holds at No. 3. Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble” falls 4-5, despite gaining airplay. The song is No. 1 on Billboard”s Pop Songs chart this week.

Will.i.am and Britney Spears” “Scream & Shout” remains at No. 6, while Swedish House Mafia”s “Don”t You Worry Child” featuring John Martin stays at No. 7.

Rihanna”s “Diamonds” slips 5-8, Justin Bieber”s “Beauty and a Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj slides 8-9 and Phillip Phillips” “Home” dips 9-10.