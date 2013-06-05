Macklemore & Ryan Lewis top Billboard Hot 100 for fifth week

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Can”t Hold Us” featuring Ray Dalton continues its winning streak at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 as the song spends its fifth week in the pole position.

The song”s title could also apply to Robin Thicke, who lands his first Hot 100 Top 10 with “Blurred Lines,” featuring T.I. and Pharrell. The song soars 11-6 and is the only new entry into the Top 10, according to Billboard.

Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” reaches a new height, rising 3-2, as Daft Punk”s “Get Lucky” featuring Pharrell also ascends one spot to No. 3.

Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring Nate Ruess, drops 2-4, while Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise,” featuring Nelly, stays at No. 5.

Following Thicke at No. 6 is Selena Gomez”s “Come & Get It,” which falls 6-7; Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive,” which rises 9-8, Icona Pop”s “I Love It,” featuring Charli XCX, down two to No. 9 and Rihanna”s “Stay,” featuring Mikky Ekko at No. 10.