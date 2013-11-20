‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ set to burn rubber on May 15, 2015

“Mad Max: Fury Road” is revving up for release – just not for another 18 months.

Warner Bros. has slated the George Miller reboot for May 15, 2015, a full 30 years after the release of “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome,” the last entry in the dystopian action series. Tom Hardy steps into the role originated by Mel Gibson in the Miller-directed “interquel” (the plot is said to take place between the events of the first and second films) alongside Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult (“Warm Bodies”) and Zoe Kravitz (“X-Men: First Class”). Gibson is set to make a cameo in the film, the fourth entry in the series overall.

“Mad Max” was released in 1979 and followed by two sequels, “Mad Max 2” (also known as “The Road Warrior”) and “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.” The films launched Gibson’s career as an international star.

