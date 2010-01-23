‘Mad Men,’ ‘Glee’ ‘Inglorious’ actors take home SAG awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The cast of “Inglourious Basterds” has won the Screen Actors Guild trophy for best film ensemble.
Jeff Bridges won best actor Saturday night for his portrayal of a hard-living country music singer in “Crazy Heart,” and Sandra Bullock won best actress for “The Blind Side,” as the tenacious shepherd to a youngster in need who becomes a football star.
The cast of AMC’s 1960s Madison Avenue saga “Mad Men” won the trophy for best drama series ensemble for the second year in a row, while 19 cast members of Fox TV newcomer “Glee,” about misfits in a high school singing club, accepted the award for best comedy series ensemble.
Here is the complete list of winners from the 16th annual SAG Awards:
Movies:
-Cast: “Inglourious Basterds.”
-Actor in a leading role: Jeff Bridges, “Crazy Heart.”
-Actress in a leading role: Sandra Bullock, “The Blind Side.”
-Supporting actor: Christoph Waltz, “Inglorious Basterds”
-Supporting actress: Mo’Nique, “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”
-Stunt ensemble: “Star Trek.”
Television:
-Drama series cast: “Mad Men.”
-Actor in a drama series: Michael C. Hall, “Dexter.”
-Actress in a drama series: Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife.”
-Comedy series cast: “Glee.”
-Actor in a comedy series: Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock.”
-Actress in a comedy series: Tina Fey, “30 Rock.”
-Actor in a movie or miniseries: Kevin Bacon, “Taking Chance.”
-Actress in a movie or miniseries: Drew Barrymore, “Grey Gardens.”
-Stunt ensemble: “24.”
-Life Achievement: Betty White.
Pretty predictable overall. Even though I love 30 Rock, I wish they would give someone besides Baldwin and Fey a chance to win. They’re great, but come on. They don’t need any more statues.