‘Mad Men,’ ‘Glee’ ‘Inglorious’ actors take home SAG awards

01.23.10 9 years ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The cast of “Inglourious Basterds” has won the Screen Actors Guild trophy for best film ensemble.

Jeff Bridges won best actor Saturday night for his portrayal of a hard-living country music singer in “Crazy Heart,” and Sandra Bullock won best actress for “The Blind Side,” as the tenacious shepherd to a youngster in need who becomes a football star.

The cast of AMC’s 1960s Madison Avenue saga “Mad Men” won the trophy for best drama series ensemble for the second year in a row, while 19 cast members of Fox TV newcomer “Glee,” about misfits in a high school singing club, accepted the award for best comedy series ensemble.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 16th annual SAG Awards:

Movies:

-Cast: “Inglourious Basterds.”

-Actor in a leading role: Jeff Bridges, “Crazy Heart.”

-Actress in a leading role: Sandra Bullock, “The Blind Side.”

-Supporting actor: Christoph Waltz, “Inglorious Basterds”

-Supporting actress: Mo’Nique, “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”

-Stunt ensemble: “Star Trek.”

Television:

-Drama series cast: “Mad Men.”

-Actor in a drama series: Michael C. Hall, “Dexter.”

-Actress in a drama series: Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife.”

-Comedy series cast: “Glee.”

-Actor in a comedy series: Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock.”

-Actress in a comedy series: Tina Fey, “30 Rock.”

-Actor in a movie or miniseries: Kevin Bacon, “Taking Chance.”

-Actress in a movie or miniseries: Drew Barrymore, “Grey Gardens.”

-Stunt ensemble: “24.”

-Life Achievement: Betty White.

