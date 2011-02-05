‘Mad Men,’ ‘Modern Family’ rule the Writers Guild Awards for TV

“Mad Men” and “Modern Family” won the Writers Guild of America Awards for drama and comedy series at the bi-coastal ceremony held on Saturday (Feb. 5) night.

This was the third consecutive TV Drama Series win for the “Mad Men” writing staff, fronted by series creator Matthew Weiner. The acclaimed AMC drama also won for Drama – Episodic, interestingly for “The Chrysanthemum and the Sword,” an Erin Levy-penned episode that’s one of the few “Mad Men” episodes without a Weiner byline.

For “Modern Family,” this was the ABC favorite’s first Comedy Series win after winning for New Series and splitting the Comedy- Episodic prize last year. This ended a three-year Comedy Series run for “30 Rock” at the WGAs, though Robert Carlock’s “When It Rains, It Pours” episode of “30 Rock” still captured Comedy – Episodic.

The WGA also smiled on HBO. “Boardwalk Empire” won for New Series, while Peter Morgan’s “The Special Relationship” and a “Pacific” script from Robert Schenkkan and Michelle Ashford won for Longform – Original and Longform Adapted, respectively.

A full list of the 2011 Writers Guild of America Awards recipients on the TV side: