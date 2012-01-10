‘Mad Men,’ ‘New Girl,’ ‘American Horror Story’ lead PaleyFest lineup

#Modern Family #The Office #American Horror Story #Mad Men #Sons Of Anarchy
01.10.12 7 years ago
TV junkies take note: The annual PaleyFest has announced the lineup for this year’s series of panels in Beverly Hills, and they’ve come up with an eclectic list including veteran shows and newbies.
Things get started March 2 with a panel on FX”s “American Horror Story,” which is to be re-booted for season two. 
Festival highlights include a look at hit rookies “New Girl” and “Revenge,” and veterans such as FX’s “Sons of Anarchy,” and the post-Steve Carell “Office.” 
“Mad Men” fans can expect to get a sneak peek of the long-awaited fifth season on March 13, a week before the show’s return on AMC. 
The final panel of the series will take a look at the hit ABC comedy “Modern Family,” starring Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen.
Although the guests haven’t been announced yet, the panels have traditionally included a number of the shows’ cast and crew. Last year’s fest included star-studded panels on “True Blood,” “The Walking Dead,” “Glee,” “Parks and Recreation” and others, plus a reunion of “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared” alumni. 
The series takes place March 2 – 14 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif. 
Here”s the full lineup:

March 2: American Horror Story (FX)
March 3: Community (NBC)
March 4: Once Upon A Time (ABC)
March 5: New Girl (Fox)
March 6: The Office (NBC)
March 7: Sons Of Anarchy (FX)
March 9: Castle (ABC)
March 10: The Vampire Diaries (The CW)
March 11: Revenge (ABC)
March 12: Two And A Half Men (CBS)
March 13: Mad Men (AMC)
March 14: Modern Family (ABC)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Modern Family#The Office#American Horror Story#Mad Men#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSAMERICAN HORROR STORYCASTLEMad MenMODERN FAMILYNEW GIRLPALEYFESTREVENGESONS OF ANARCHYTHE OFFICETHE VAMPIRE DIARIESTwo And A Half Men

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP