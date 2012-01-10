‘Mad Men,’ ‘New Girl,’ ‘American Horror Story’ lead PaleyFest lineup

TV junkies take note: The annual PaleyFest has announced the lineup for this year’s series of panels in Beverly Hills, and they’ve come up with an eclectic list including veteran shows and newbies.

Things get started March 2 with a panel on FX”s “American Horror Story,” which is to be re-booted for season two.

Festival highlights include a look at hit rookies “New Girl” and “Revenge,” and veterans such as FX’s “Sons of Anarchy,” and the post-Steve Carell “Office.”

“Mad Men” fans can expect to get a sneak peek of the long-awaited fifth season on March 13, a week before the show’s return on AMC.

The final panel of the series will take a look at the hit ABC comedy “Modern Family,” starring Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen.

Although the guests haven’t been announced yet, the panels have traditionally included a number of the shows’ cast and crew. Last year’s fest included star-studded panels on “True Blood,” “The Walking Dead,” “Glee,” “Parks and Recreation” and others, plus a reunion of “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared” alumni.

The series takes place March 2 – 14 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Here”s the full lineup:

March 2: American Horror Story (FX)

March 3: Community (NBC)

March 4: Once Upon A Time (ABC)

March 5: New Girl (Fox)

March 6: The Office (NBC)

March 7: Sons Of Anarchy (FX)

March 9: Castle (ABC)

March 10: The Vampire Diaries (The CW)

March 11: Revenge (ABC)

March 12: Two And A Half Men (CBS)

March 13: Mad Men (AMC)

March 14: Modern Family (ABC)