‘Mad Men’ returns to AMC in July

AMC has set a summer return for the Emmy-winning drama “Mad Men,” as well as the premiere for the new conspiracy thriller series “Rubicon.”

The cable network announced on Tuesday (April 20) that “Mad Men” will return to its regular Sunday night 10 p.m. slot starting on July 25.

“Mad Men” will be following up on another acclaimed season, attempting to carry the momentum of consecutive Emmy wins for Outstanding Drama Series, plus three consecutive Golden Globe wins for Best Drama.

Creator Matthew Weiner returns as showrunner and overall maestro to a decorated cast that features Jon Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery and Jared Harris.

“Mad Men” will be paired for most of the summer with “Rubicon,” starring James Badge Dale (“The Pacific,” “24”) as a beleaguered data analyst who suddenly finds himself unravelling a conspiracy at a New York City-based government intelligence agency.

AMC ordered “Rubicon” to series last summer, but production was delayed for a variety of reasons including the departure of creator Jason Horwitch, whose name isn’t even mentioned in the premiere press release, and the hiring of new showrunner Henry Bromell (“Homicide: Life on the Street”).

“Rubicon” will have a two-hour premiere starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 1. The series will then move into its regular 9 p.m. slot the following week. Other “Rubicon” stars include Dallas Roberts, Jessica Collins, Arliss Howard and Miranda Richardson.

“Sunday nights are where you find the best of premium television so it should be no surprise that AMC — the home of premium television on basic cable — is stacking our original dramas there as well,” observes AMC President Charlie Collier in a statement. “We welcome back ‘Mad Men’ and look forward to introducing ‘Rubicon’ all on Sunday nights this summer.”