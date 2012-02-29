‘Mad Men’ stars promote ‘The Godfather’ on AMC

Spinning off of Roth’s piece this morning about the “Godfather” re-release, I just flipped it over to AMC and see that the film is airing there now. It’ll show again at midnight.
According to Entertainment Weekly, “The Godfather: Part II” will air on Tuesday and Thursday at 8 pm and 12:30 am. “The trilogy will then be aired in its entirety on Friday, March 2, from 9:30 am through 10 pm. The celebration culminates on Saturday with AMC”s premiere of the digitally-restored version of ‘The Godfather Saga’ beginning at 10 am.” You can learn more about the latter here. It’s awesome.
Anyway, in a nice bit of self-promotion, AMC has tapped stars of its hit series “Mad Men” to promote the film, its 40th anniversary and the channel’s special presentations. Jon Hamm, Jared Harris and Vincent Kartheiser are tapped for comments. I also saw “Breaking Bad”‘s Giancarlo Esposito thrown in there, too.
You can check out a truncated clip of those remembrances at EW (and test your “Godfather” trivia at AMC), but Hamm’s full thoughts I just caught while watching and figured I’d type them out. Not that it’s overly insightful, but Hamm said that Coppola’s 1972 Best Picture winner is one of the films he remembers “seeing and being blown away by, all the performances, all the characters, this unbelievably epic story. It’s an immigrant story and it’s a crime story and the music is so evocative. It’s so deeply interwoven. It’s really a masterpiece.”
The “M” word. #truthbomb
I remember “The Godfather” as this daunting near deity of movies when I was young, something higher than. I liked that sight-unseen sizzle, so naturally it had already taken on a mythic shape before I finally put in a VHS some time in high school to really study it.
It lived up to the hype. To say the least. It felt like the Mona Lisa of the form I was just beginning to understand on a deeper level. It had an aura that was palpable. It wasn’t just the nuts and bolts, the narrative precision, the thematic complexity. It was the attitude of the film which set it apart from anything I had ever seen. It was its self-assurance.
That’s a word I used to describe Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild” at Sundance this year, “assured.” It’s rare that it comes along. It’s rarer, still, the directors that maintain it throughout a career. But “The Godfather” had it in spades, and despite its own circumstances (its embattled behind-the-scenes life).
When I saw “The Godfather Part II,” well, I didn’t know it was possible to be that wowed by a sequel, even though the line on the film was always that it somehow topped the first. I don’t actually agree with that notion, but it comes pretty damn close.
Some films can actually be diminished by expected or agreed-upon greatness, I think. Something like “The Godfather” becomes taken for granted. “Of course it’s great.” (Meryl Streep no doubt has suffered that kind of passive acceptance in her career.) But some films need to be consistently held up as a standard.
I’m watching it now, simultaneously in awe of its grandeur and its intimate exactitude. There Vito lies in bed, asking after his son Michael. It was Michael who took vengeance on Sollozzo, of course. He’ll be in hiding for some time, Hagen reveals. And you can see Vito’s heart break, in his eyes, in his slow, painful acceptance of what’s to come. The film is rich with that.
Robert Duvall and Marlon Brando were responsible for that moment, and James Caan, Diane Keaton, Sterling Hayden, Richard S. Castellano, Talia Shire and John Cazale many more.
“The Godfather” has kind of remained that sort of American cinema standard for me. There are films I like better because they speak to me in this or that magnetic way, but I can’t deny the, well, undeniable. “The Godfather” is indeed the “M” word.
Tell us about the first time YOU saw “The Godfather.”
I was about 10 or 11, just starting to dig into the film world, but obviously heard of the film. My dad rented it from a video store, and although I was happy to be seeing it, I was a little intimidated by it.
All that changed when it started though, as I was struck not only by its beauty and importance, but by its entertainment. It’s a dense piece, but accessible, and that is what makes it a masterpiece.
I don’t remember, although I imagine I had heard about it in middle school and then saw it in middle or high school. I remember being floored by it.
And true to form, finding out that it is on now and then at midnight … I will be lying in my bed at midnight and clicking on AMC until I inevitably fall asleep during a commercial break. But yeah, anytime I’m aware that it’s on … like ‘Jaws’, like ‘Back to the Future’, etc … I watch ‘The Godfather’ or ‘Part 2’. I also really like the somewhat maligned Part 3.
I’m glad I saw them without the hype of being “masterpieces.” Was purer then.
Am I alone in not liking the flashbacks in Part 2?
So you saw them in their first theatrical run? I imagine anything after would have brought with it the specter of “masterpiece.”
Rashad, you are not alone. I really did prefer The Conversation. Too bad they came out the same year. Coppola should have held off on The Conversation till 1976 (would have made that year even better than it was, if that’s even possible). After this double feature year, it was five years before the release of Coppola’s next film. Shame he didn’t do more films then, as his career hasn’t been the same since the ’70s.
Don’t even remember when I first saw “The Godfather,” but I know that it fully lived up to the hype. It’s rare that a film does that for me, especially when the hype screams “greatest film ever made” (Citizen Kane I admire more than love for example), but “The Godfather” really did floor me. It’s comfortably on my list of favorite films of all time. Like u said, Kris, it’s a beast of precision in every facet of its making, and i too put it above Part II, only because the time jumps hinder the pacing for me. It’s still a masterwork, I just prefer the hypnotic, intricacies of part 1. It’s a grand, beautiful statement on power, family, and the American Dream. But, I think there’s a more important question that should be asked around these parts: which is better, “The Godfather” or “Apocalypse Now?” 0_o…. I vote for the latter, which might be my fav film of all time, but I’d love to hear others thoughts
I remember I was 11 years old and I didn’t know whether to laugh, cry, piss my pants or cognitively discuss the aspects of being a young individual amidst older individuals within the Mafia. Now I have a life sentence and a dissertation to show for it. Ha
I caught parts of The Godfather on TV when I was younger but it wasn’t until college when I actually popped the movie into the DVD player with any real curiosity. I have to say i was pleasantly surprised with how great the film actually is. When I say the film felt real it implies I have experience in the types of lives the characters lead. I don’t. Still, the narrative and characters felt palpable. I believe we are beholden to the direction and acting for that perception.
Then I watched The Godfather Part II and thought, “How did the Best Movie Ever just get narffled by its own sequel?!” Yes, Like Eric and Jack from Boy Meets World, my favorite of the trilogy is The Godfather: Part II.
I was about 15 and my uncle and dad sat me down for a rare double feature. The Godfather: Part 1 and The Conversation. Personally, I prefer the latter. It is a simple story told real well, not a complex story dragged out.
By “complex story,” I mean that I was trying to figure out how on earth Brando was the lead star and Pacino was the supporting player.
I saw the movie for the first time when I was a kid, say around 9 or 10, on cable, I think. I couldn’t really appreciate it then, but I remember it being soooo cool and mysterious. As a nondescript white kid in Texas, it made me want to be Italian. As a nondescript white guy approaching middle age, I still want to be Italian. :) Obviously, the tragedy of the story was lost on me then.
I saw it again in college with friends. It was one of those films we came to revere. It’s funny you mention the Mona Lisa, because, which I watched for the first time as an adult, I remember approaching the film with that same awe and reverance–as if seeing an Old Master painting for the first time. We watched it repeatedly over the year. And somehow the movie came to feel like, well, everything. It became a touchstone for me, and it still is. It also continued my lifelong love and obsession with all things Brando.
I’ve got a bit of an ethical question. I’ve read that the drama behind films such as this and Apocalypse Now effectively broke him, in a way that he hasn’t really recovered. If this is true, do we as film lovers feel that it’s worth it? When artists break themselves creating their art, do we mourn for their loss more than we celebrate their masterpiece(s), or vice versa? I’ve always had mixed feelings on this.
While I love the Godfather films dearly (ya know the first two, the ones that exist to me). I’ve never been a big fan of the chronological re-edit, as I feel like the Rise of Vito/Fall of Michael contrast is lost, and the film loses one of its most compelling elements.