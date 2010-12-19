‘Mad Men’s’ Christina Hendricks ready to proclaim ‘I Don’t Know How She Does It’

12.19.10

Two popular television actresses and a well known “SNL” anchor are reportedly joining the new Sarah Jessica Parker dramedy “I Don’t Know How She Does It.” 

Based on Allison Pearson’s popular British-set novel, the Weinstein Company picture will find Parker playing a businesswoman trying to balance two kids, a job and the rest of a busy life.  Now, “Mad Men’s” Christina Hendricks, “Attack of the Show’s” Olivia Munn and Seth Meyers are on the verge of joining the production.

According to the LA Times, Hendricks will play a friend of Parker’s character and Munn will come on board as a business colleague.  It’s still unclear what role Meyers will have in the film’s storyline.

Hendricks recently segued from “Mad Men” to a supporting role in Warner Bros.’ “Life As We Know It” and has the Hugh Jackman thriller “Drive” and Tony Kaye’s “Detachment” in the can.  Munn recently joined the cast of “The Daily Show,” but had small roles in “Date Night” and “Iron Man 2.” The paper also reported that Pierce Brosnan and Kelsey Grammar are confirmed for the project which will be directed by Douglas McGrath (“Emma,” “Infamous”).

Production is expected to begin this January.

