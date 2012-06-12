‘Mad Men’s Jared Harris and ‘Snow White’s’ Sam Claflin are ‘The Quiet Ones’

“Mad Men” regular Jared Harris and Snow White and the Huntsman’s” Sam Claflin are taking part in a sinister experiment in Hammer’s upcoming thriller “The Quiet Ones.”

The film has just begun principal production on location in Oxfordshire, England. John Pogue (“Quarantine 2: Terminal”) is directing.

“The Quiet Ones” is based on a true story, and centers on a college professor (Harris) who leads his students in a dangerous experiment trying to create a poltergeist from negative human energy.

The cast also includes Erin Richards (“Being Human”), Olivia Cooke (“The Secret of Crickley Hall”) and theater vet Rory Fleck-Byrne.

TV veteran Tom DeVille wrote the original screenplay, which was revised by Pogue and several writers, including Oren Moverman (“Rampart”).

In addition to “Snow White and the Huntsman,” Claflin was recently seen in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”

Harris, meanwhile, took time off “Mad Men” to appear opposite Robert Downey Jr. in “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.”

Earlier this year, the legendary Hammer Studios released the surprise hit “The Woman in Black,” starring former “Harry Potter” lead Daniel Radcliffe. A sequel is in the works.