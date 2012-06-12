‘Mad Men’s Jared Harris and ‘Snow White’s’ Sam Claflin are ‘The Quiet Ones’

#Mad Men
06.12.12 6 years ago

“Mad Men” regular Jared Harris and Snow White and the Huntsman’s” Sam Claflin are taking part in a sinister experiment in Hammer’s upcoming thriller “The Quiet Ones.” 

The film has just begun principal production on location in Oxfordshire, England. John Pogue (“Quarantine 2: Terminal”) is directing.

“The Quiet Ones” is based on a true story, and centers on a college professor (Harris) who leads his students in a dangerous experiment trying to create a poltergeist from negative human energy.

The cast also includes Erin Richards (“Being Human”), Olivia Cooke (“The Secret of Crickley Hall”) and theater vet Rory Fleck-Byrne.

TV veteran Tom DeVille wrote the original screenplay, which was revised by Pogue and several writers, including Oren Moverman (“Rampart”). 

In addition to “Snow White and the Huntsman,” Claflin was recently seen in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”

Harris, meanwhile, took time off “Mad Men” to appear opposite Robert Downey Jr. in “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.”

Earlier this year, the legendary Hammer Studios released the surprise hit “The Woman in Black,” starring former “Harry Potter” lead Daniel Radcliffe. A sequel is in the works.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mad Men
TAGSHammer FilmsJARED HARRISMad MenSAM CLAFLINsnow white and the huntsmanTHE QUIET ONES

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP