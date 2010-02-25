Madea is going from Jail to the Oscars

Proving that this year’s Academy Awards may be its most populist ever, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that movie mogul Tyler Perry will make his debut on the 82nd Academy Awards as a presenter.

Better known for his big screen role as the sharp tongued Madea, Perry has become an industry unto himself with such profitable hits as “Madea’s Family Reunion,” “Why Did I Get Married?” and “Meet the Browns.” This past year Perry, who writes, stars and usually directs his own films, appeared in another filmmakers work for the first time when he played an Admiral in J.J. Abrams “Star Trek.” Obviously, while this pundit and many viewers would like for nothing more than Madea to show up “herself” and giving a talking to the Academy audience, its expected Perry will appear as himself.

The Atlanta native’s attending the Oscars this year really isn’t a surprise, however. The filmmaker made a bold step coming on board Lionsgate’s “Precious: Based on a novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire” as an executive producer alongside Oprah Winfrey after its debut at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival. While Perry isn’t one of the three credited producers in “Precious” nomination for Best Picture, he and Winfrey deserve a tremendous amount of credit in helping the film reach a wider audience. It’s unclear if Winfrey, a former nominee for her role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple,” plans to attend the big show herself.

It’s also a timely appearance for Perry as his next film, “Why Did I Get Married Too?” opens nationwide on April 2.

