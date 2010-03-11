Madonna and Lourdes launch Material Girl fashion line

The Material Girl is living up to her name-literally. Madonna had launched a fashion line with her daughter, Lourdes, that will focus on clothes for teenage girls.

The Material Girl brand, available through Macy”s, will bow in 200 stores in time for back-to-school shopping and will include shoes, purses and jewelry, as well as clothing, according to New York Daily News. A perfume line is slated for a later launch.

Prices will range from a very reasonable $12-$40, leading us to wonder if Lourdes will wear her own designs. Madonna”s partner in the venture, aside from her 13-year-old daughter, is Iconix Brand Group.