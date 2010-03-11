Madonna and Lourdes launch Material Girl fashion line

#Madonna
03.11.10 8 years ago

The Material Girl is living up to her name-literally. Madonna had launched a fashion line with her daughter, Lourdes, that will focus on clothes for teenage girls.

The Material Girl brand, available through Macy”s, will bow in 200 stores in time for back-to-school shopping and will include shoes, purses and jewelry, as well as clothing, according to New York Daily News.  A perfume line is slated for a later launch.

Prices will range from a very reasonable $12-$40, leading us to wonder if Lourdes will wear her own designs.  Madonna”s partner in the venture, aside from her 13-year-old daughter, is Iconix Brand Group.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madonna
TAGSLourdesMACY'SmadonnaMaterial Girl

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP