Madonna begins recording new studio album

For Madonna fans, any little bit of news is good news. And a little bit came over this July 4 weekend.

The pop legend’s manager Guy Oseary Tweeted yesterday that the Material Girl had stepped into the studio to begin recording her new album.

“It’s official.. Madonna’s 1st day in the recording studio for the new album… Very exciting.. Happy 4th of july…”

The Independence Day announcement included no other info, avoiding a mention of where she was recording and with whom.

Last month, David Guetta denied rumors to Billboard that he was helming the effort, although he mentioned he like to work with Madge in the future. Another rumored producer, A-Trak, was dubunked last year, but no update this year. HitFix’s own Melinda Newman. Other suspects include Jim Steinman and Madonna’s engineer and songwriter (and Madonna’s brother-in-law) Joe Henry.

This forthcoming album, her 14th studio effort, will more than likely arrive next year as opposed to 2011. It will be the follow-up to her 2008 effort “Hard Candy,” and her first outside of the Warner Bros. fold: she is now signed to a multi-faceted deal with Live Nation, who will help man all angles of her music career including concerts, merch, album releases and licensing.