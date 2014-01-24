Madonna confirmed for Sunday night’s Grammy Awards

After a week of speculation, the Grammy Awards have confirmed that Madonna will appear on Sunday (26) night”s show. Also added are Green Day”s Billie Joe Armstrong and Miranda Lambert, who will perform a tribute to The Everly Brothers” Phil Everly, who died Jan. 3, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave.

Actors Julia Roberts, Jeremy Renner and Steve Coogan were also announced as presenters.

No word on with whom Madonna will perform, although the Los Angeles Times reported that she will play with one of the night”s nominees, which is a pretty safe bet. She last appeared on the show in 2006, when she performed with Gorillaz and De La Soul.

In November, Armstrong and Norah Jones released “Foreverly Yours,” a near remake of The Everly Brothers” “Songs Our Daddy Taught Us,” a collection of traditional folk songs.

As far as to whether Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will perform together on Sunday night’s show, as we had predicted, Starr confirmed to Access Hollywood that they are saving their reunion, the first time they’ve performed together in four years, for the taping the next night. On Monday (27) a number of acts, including The Eurythmics, will pay tribute to the Fab Four’s first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” on a special titled, “The Night That Changed America: A Grammys Salute to the Beatles,” That program will air on CBS on Feb. 9, the exact 50th anniversary on their Sullivan appearance.

Whom would you like to see Madonna perform with? We could see her jumping in with Lorde, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Katy Perry or Taylor Swift.

