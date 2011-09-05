Madonna confirms she’s working on a new album

In an interview at the 68th annual Venice Film Festival, where she is promoting her new film “W.E.”, pop superstar Madonna confirmed in an interview with Sweden’s Sveriges Television network that she is indeed hard at work on a new as-yet-untitled album.

Though it was the first time Madonna has spoken about the project publicly, the news wasn’t exactly a surprise; her longtime manager Guy Oseary sent out a tweet way back on the 4th of July stating it was her first day in the studio.

The singer said that she would be heading back to New York directly after Venice to continue production on the album, which is slated for a spring release. The first single should be dropping sometime in February or March.

Given that Madonna’s latest directorial effort (her second after 2008’s poorly-received “Filth and Wisdom”) hasn’t exactly won over critics at Venice, it’s probably a good thing the Material Girl isn’t giving up music anytime soon. After all, her last album “Hard Candy” sold nearly 4 million copies worldwide, with the ensuing “Sticky & Sweet” tour breaking records to become the highest-grossing ever by a solo artist.