Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow featured on ‘Every Mother Counts’ album

Last year, model Christy Turlington Burns released her directorial debut, “No Woman, No Cry,” a documentary on maternal health and complications around the world; this year, a companion CD will drop in support of her organization behind the film, with heavy hitters like Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez on board.

That organization, Every Mother Counts, will release an all-female (and all-mother) compilation CD of the same name via Starbucks starting on April 12.

Other artists contributing music includes Dixie Chicks, Sinead O’Connor, Rosanne Cash, Martha Wainwright and more. The full tracklist is below. Wainwright covers the famed Bob Marley track, the film’s namesake; she composed music for the film. Patti Scialfa’s contribution is previously unreleased. Paltrow’s track is a cover of Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work.”

“No Woman, No Cry,” the film, has its television debut on May 7, near Mother’s Day, on Oprah’s cable network OWN.

Starbucks is donating $8 from every CD sale to non-profit CARE.

Here is the tracklist to “Every Mother Counts”:

Martha Wainwright “Leave Behind”

Carla Bruni “Le Loup, La Biche et Le Chevalier (Une Chanson Douce)”

Gwyneth Paltrow “This Woman’s Work”

Madonna “Promise to Try”

Patti Scialfa “Children’s Song”

Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon “There and Back Again, Pt. 2”

Angelique Kidjo “Sweet Lullaby”

Ani DiFranco “Present/Infant” (remix)

Dixie Chicks “Lullaby”

Rosanne Cash “Motherless Children” (acoustic version)

Sheryl Crow “Lullaby for Wyatt”

Jennifer Lopez “One Step at a Time”

Karen Elson “The Last Laugh”

Sinead O’Connor “Petit Poulet”

Martha Wainwright “No Woman, No Cry”