Madonna releases ‘Sticky & Sweet’ concert DVD

Who”s that Girl? Why, it”s Madonna and she”s back with a new DVD on her “Sticky & Sweet” concert tour, out on March 30.

The outing, produced by Live Nation as part of her gazillion-dollar deal with the concert promotion company, was one of the top grossing tours of the decade and was seen by more than 3.5 million fans in 32 countries, according to the promoter.

The “Sticky & Sweet” DVD, also available on Blu-Ray and CD, captures Madonna performing during her four concerts in Buenos Aires. She, of course, sings ‘Don”t Cry for Me, Argentina” from “Evita,” which, we”re sure, caused Argentines to openly weep. The DVD also includes 30 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage.

Warner Bros. Records will distribute the title.