Madonna releases ‘Sticky & Sweet’ concert DVD

#Madonna
01.13.10 9 years ago

Who”s that Girl? Why, it”s Madonna and she”s back with a new DVD on her “Sticky & Sweet” concert tour, out on March 30.

The outing, produced by Live Nation as part of her gazillion-dollar deal with the concert promotion company, was one of the top grossing tours of the decade and was seen by more than 3.5 million fans in 32 countries, according to the promoter.

The “Sticky & Sweet” DVD, also available on Blu-Ray and CD, captures Madonna performing during her four concerts in Buenos Aires. She, of course, sings ‘Don”t Cry for Me, Argentina” from “Evita,” which, we”re sure, caused Argentines to openly weep. The DVD also includes 30 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage.

Warner Bros. Records will distribute the title.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madonna
TAGSBUENOS AIRESLive NationmadonnaSticky and SweetWarner Bros.

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP