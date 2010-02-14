Madonna to direct Vera Farminga in ‘W.E.’

02.15.10 8 years ago

As she proved with her never-ending acting career, Madonna never, ever gives up.  Her first directorial effort, “Filth and Wisdom,” received overwelmingly negative reviews, but now the pop icon is moving forward with her second film, “W.E.,” and “Up in the Air’s” Vera Farminga is in talks to star.

According to Variety, “W.E.” will chronicle the romance between England’s King Edward VIII and American Wallis Simpson.  This affair led Edward to abdicate the throne and marry Simpson, a two-time divorcee.  The pair lived the rest of their lives as the the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and became celebrities around the world.

Madonna is writing the screenplay (that’s not a typo) with her longtime friend Alex Keshishian who directed the documentary “Madonna: Truth or Dare” and “With Honors.”  There is no word on who will play Edward.

The picture is currently being pre-sold at the Berlin Film Festival. Its unclear whether those sales are necessary for the production to move forward.
 

