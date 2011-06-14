Madonna to get back into the groove on new studio album

#Madonna
06.14.11

New Madonna is on the way. Or at least will be. Madge can”t let Lady Gaga and Britney Spears steal all her thunder, can she?

Her manager, Guy Oseary, tweeted today that the singer-turned-director will begin work soon on her follow-up to 2008″s “Hard Candy.”  “Madonna goes into the recording studio next month to begin work on new album,” Oseary tweeted.

He also added that “she has a good idea on which producers she will be working with,” but spilled no names.

As far as a tour, he says there”s nothing to report. “You guys know how this works…first comes the album and next comes the….” 

As you know, Madonna has been busy with working on her film career behind the camera. The Weinstein Co. announced on Monday that it had picked up U.S. distribution rights to “W.E.,” a romantic comedy directed and co-written by the Material Girl.

 

