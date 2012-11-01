Madonna tops Bruce Springsteen as the week’s No. 1 concert draw

Madonna is on a roll.

For the third week in a row, the Material Girl has topped Pollstar’s Top 20 highest-grossing tours of the week, topping such superstars as Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Justin Bieber and the “Gigantes Tour” which features Marc Anthony, Marco Antonio Solis and Chayanne.

The Top 20 Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows in North America. The previous week’s ranking is in parentheses. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 CONCERT TOURS

1. (1) Madonna; $5,128,536; $165.55.

2. (2) Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band; $4,117,638; $93.78.

3. (4) Justin Bieber; $1,176,505; $76.92.

4. (6) “Gigantes Tour” / Marc Anthony / Marco Antonio Solis / Chayanne; $1,042,502; $106.99.

5. (5) Enrique Iglesias / Jennifer Lopez; $944,501; $79.44.

6. (New) Red Hot Chili Peppers; $803,805; $53.58.

7. (7) Jason Aldean; $721,826; $39.16.

8. (8) “Honda Civic Tour” / Linkin Park; $702,819; $49.66.

9. (9) Zac Brown Band; $679,857; $41.43.

10. (10) Brad Paisley; $611,368; $42.47.

11. (12) Rascal Flatts; $554,491; $37.86.

12. (13) Journey; $519,393; $58.17.

13. (14) Def Leppard / Poison; $496,116; $63.15.

14. (15) Carrie Underwood; $489,821; $59.42.

15. (16) Wiz Khalifa / Mac Miller; $417,999; $28.33.

16. (17) Mumford & Sons; $415,747; $45.39.

17. (18) Florence & The Machine; $400,726; $46.14.

18. (19) “Vans Warped Tour”; $344,045; $27.06.

19. (20) Il Divo; $342,257; $91.45.

20. (21) Sugarland; $326,193; $48.40.

