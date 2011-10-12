Madonna’s alleged 2012 tour dates leaked

Someone at LiveNation has allegedly leaked a document containing dates for Madonna’s upcoming 2012 concert tour. The itinerary lists a total of 38 dates, beginning March 31st in Auckland, New Zealand and concluding on August 10th in Miami, Florida. It also indicates that an official announcement regarding the tour will be made on Halloween at a press conference to take place in Beverly Hills.

Note that if the document is real, it’s likely only an early draft of the schedule.

According to fansite drownedmadonna.com, the document was leaked to them earlier today via email from an “unconfirmed insider”, who noted that LiveNation is still negotiating with Chinese authorities on the songs the pop singer will be cleared to perform there (apparently both “Material Girl” and “Erotica” are big no-no’s in the Communist nation). You can click on over to the site to take a peek at the document.

Again, it isn’t known whether the document is genuine or not, so hold off clearing out your schedule until an official announcement is made.

The pop star officially announced she was working on a new album last month at the Venice Film Festival, where she premiered her second directorial effort “W.E.” The film is slated for release on December 9th.

Madonna’s last concert tour was “Sticky & Sweet”, which ran from August 2008 to September 2009. It brought in over $400 million worldwide, becoming the fourth highest-grossing concert tour of all time.