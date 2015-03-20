Madonna’s dancers celebrate 25 years of ‘Vogue’

#Madonna
03.20.15 3 years ago

March 20, 1990: A post-striking revolution begins. Madonna's video for “Vogue,” directed by a young auteur named David Fincher, came out in all its glorious black-and-white cinematography 25 years ago today. To toast that fantastic clip two of Madonna's backup dancers from “Vogue” and her subsequent Blonde Ambition tour, Jose and Slam, showed off some vogueing skills. These boys have still got it. 

For comparison's sake, here's the original clip. In case you're wondering, none of the famous names mentioned in the “Vogue” rap are living anymore; Lauren Bacall was the last one to pass away in 2013.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madonna
TAGSmadonnavogue

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP