Madonna’s dancers celebrate 25 years of ‘Vogue’

March 20, 1990: A post-striking revolution begins. Madonna's video for “Vogue,” directed by a young auteur named David Fincher, came out in all its glorious black-and-white cinematography 25 years ago today. To toast that fantastic clip two of Madonna's backup dancers from “Vogue” and her subsequent Blonde Ambition tour, Jose and Slam, showed off some vogueing skills. These boys have still got it.

For comparison's sake, here's the original clip. In case you're wondering, none of the famous names mentioned in the “Vogue” rap are living anymore; Lauren Bacall was the last one to pass away in 2013.