Madonna’s ‘Give Me All Your Luvin’video to preview on ‘American Idol’

It”s a big week for Madonna. In addition to playing the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb.5, she”ll preview the video for first single, “Give Me All Your Luvin” featuring Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. on “American Idol” on Feb. 2. The full video will be debut on Madonna”s You Tube Channel Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. EST.

“Give Me All Your Luvin” is the first single from “MDNA,” which comes out March 26, according to a release posted on Madonna”s website Sunday. Madonna, Martin Solveig, Minaj and M.I.A. are the track”s co-writers and Solveig and Madonna are the co-producers.

The video, directed by Megaforce, is “football and cheerleader themed,” according to the release. Madonna released some in-studio footage last week.

Additional producers on the album include William Orbit, the Demolition Crew, Benny Benassi, Alle Benassi, and Michael Malih.

Fans who pre-order the 18-track deluxe edition via iTunes between Feb. 3 and Feb. 6 will receive an exclusive remix from the new album. For Super Bowl weekend, the album will be discounted at $9.99.

Madonna will appear on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” on Jan. 30.