UPDATE: Madonna’s ‘leaked’ 2012 tour schedule deemed a fake

#Madonna
10.13.11 7 years ago

As we reported previously, fansite drownedmadonna.com received a mysterious email from an “unconfirmed insider” at Live Nation yesterday with the pop star’s alleged 2012 concert tour itinerary attached. However, according to a recent Twitter message sent out by the official Australia/New Zealand office of the concert promoter, the document is a fake.

“As much as we would love it to be real the Madonna article going around is a hoax,” read the tweet from @LiveNationOzNz.

Apparenly that’s the company’s way of lamenting the fact that Madonna is not yet confirmed to perform in the region (as was shown in the faux-itinerary), which she skipped on her 2008/2009 “Sticky & Sweet” Tour due to financial reasons.

Stay tuned to HitFix for more Madonna tour news as it becomes available. And sorry to anyone Down Under who got their hopes up unnecessarily…

TOPICS#Madonna
TAGSLive NationmadonnaMadonna 2012 tourMadonna 2012 tour dates

