Madonna’s ‘MDNA’ dances its way to No. 1 on Billboard 200

Madonna reaches the summit again as “MDNA” will be a lock to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week.

The dance thumper will sell up to 350,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double. (read our review here). That means it would have a stronger opening week than her last studio album, 2008’s “Hard Candy,” not an easy feat in this age of declining sales. That title sold 280,000 in its first frame. Madge’s first No. 1 album was “Like a Virgin,” 27 (gasp!!) years ago, according to Billboard.

She”s not the only veteran making big noise on the charts: Lionel Richie scores his first top 2 album in more than 20 years with “Tuskegee,” a collection of his songs reimagined as duets with some of country”s biggest names. The title will sell around 175,000. (read our review here).

The two are among the four debuts in the Top 10. Joining them will be Shinedown”s “Amaryllis,” most likely at No. 4 with sales of 95,000, and The Used”s “Vulnerable,” which looks good for No. 9 with up to 30,000 copies.

Of course, Adele”s “21” continues to sell strongly more than a year after its release: “21” will drop one spot to No. 3, but still handily sell more than 100,000 copies. This week”s No. 1 title, “The Hunger Games” soundtrack, will slide to No. 5, with sales of 75,000.

Several other recent No. 1 albums slip, but stay in the Top 10: One Direction”s “Up All Night” falls from No. 4 to No 6; Bruce Springsteen”s “Wrecking Ball” slips from No. 6-8.

Katy Perry”s former No. 1, “Teenage Dream,” bounces back into the Top 10 in the reconstituted deluxe version, “Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection,” which includes the former No. 1 single, “Part of Me.” The set will likely sell 35,000, enough for No. 7.

Rounding out the top 10, “Now That”s What I Call Music 41” hangs on at the bottom spot with sales of around 28,000 copies.