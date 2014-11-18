Mae Whitman reinvents herself in teaser for teen comedy ‘The Duff’

11.18.14 4 years ago

The teaser trailer for “The Duff” has arrived.

No, it's not the long-awaited Hilary Duff biopic or a documentary about Springfield's favorite beer. Instead, “The Duff” is based on Kody Keplinger's novel, and stars Mae Whitman (her?) as a high schooler named Bianca who is devastated to discover she's secretly known as “The DUFF” (“Designated Ugly Fat Friend”) in her social circle. With the help of hunky jock Robbie Amell (“The Tomorrow People”), Bianca reinvents herself while attempting to topple her school's clique system and vicious mean girls. 

Watch the teaser here:

It also stars Bella Thorne, Bianca Santos, Skyler Samuels, Nick Eversman, Alison Janney, Romany Malco, and Ken Jeong.

And check out the film's poster below:

“The Duff” opens February 20.

Will it be as good as the book?

