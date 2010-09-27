Maggie Grace Joins ‘Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn’ cast as Irina

Maggie Grace will play the role of Irina in the final installment of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.” HitFix has confirmed that the “Taken” star will face off against Kristen Stewart’s Bella as a vengeful vampire who blames the Cullens for the death of her lover.

Although, like the Cullens, Irina is a “vegetarian” vampire who does not kill humans, her actions stir up trouble for Edward and Bella with the Volturi, which is is never a good thing. Oscar winner Bill Condon will direct this final epic installment of the massively popular saga penned by Stephanie Myers.

Ms. Grace just will next be seen alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “Faster”

which opens next month, and will costar with Guy Pearce in Luc Besson’s sci-fi film “Lockout.”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” will be released in two parts, starting in 2011, on November 18th. The second part will open one year later on November 16th, 20112

