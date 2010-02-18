Maggie Q is The CW’s new ‘Nikita’

OK. We just became very intrigued The CW’s new “Nikita” reboot.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maggie Q has been cast in the lead role in the franchise revitalization, which focuses on a new Nikita being trained to go after the old Nikita, who went rogue.
Previous franchise stars have included Ana Parillaud (Luc Besson’s “La Femme Nikita”), Bridget Fonda (the American remake “Point of No Return”) and Peta Wilson (the USA series).
Maggie Q was born Margaret Quigley, but that sounds less cool and exotic, now doesn’t it? An “exotic” (we like using Hollywood code) mix of Vietnamese and Polish-Irish (but born in Hawaii), Maggie Q went to Asia to pursue a career in modeling and eventually became a major star in Hong Kong films, before transitioning into Hollywood prominence with roles in “Mission: Impossible III,” “Life Free or Die Hard” and “Balls of Fury.”
The CW’s “Nikita” is being developed by Craig Silverstein and produced by WBTV and McG’s Wonderland.
Nikita could actually be a nice fit for Smallville, since it needs a companion, ever since Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries were teamed up.
I’m with you. This is a very intriguing choice. I’m just not sure how this jives really with rest of The CW’s slate. I’d probably pair it with The Vampire Diaries.
Maggie Q is a major hottie. I may tune in solely to watch her.
Calling Maggie Q a “major star in Hong Kong” is stretching it more than a little. I remember her in NAKED WEAPON and… something else, and also some swimsuit video that the Weinstein Company wound up licensing from Fortune Star in a particularly daft moment. Nothing against Ms. Q – and best of luck to her in NIKITA – but let’s not get carried away in the hyperbole wagon.
Peta Wilson will always be the definitive Nikita, with all due respect for Luc Besson”s character and the original movie. The fan following for Peta’s Nikita is a phenomenon that is difficult to explain.. she is spoken of with reverence and i suspect they will guard her contribution to Nikita more jealously than even her Agent! Craig Silverstien would do well to acknowledge Peta and Roy in his script, and I don’t reccommend just a cameo! Trust me, it is not right, it is not wrong, its just the way it is. I write this with great sincerity, in the hope it will be read by those in the know. Nikita and Michael are well beloved already and this movie has been long anticipated!