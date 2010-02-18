Maggie Q is The CW’s new ‘Nikita’

OK. We just became very intrigued The CW’s new “Nikita” reboot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Maggie Q has been cast in the lead role in the franchise revitalization, which focuses on a new Nikita being trained to go after the old Nikita, who went rogue.

Previous franchise stars have included Ana Parillaud (Luc Besson’s “La Femme Nikita”), Bridget Fonda (the American remake “Point of No Return”) and Peta Wilson (the USA series).

Maggie Q was born Margaret Quigley, but that sounds less cool and exotic, now doesn’t it? An “exotic” (we like using Hollywood code) mix of Vietnamese and Polish-Irish (but born in Hawaii), Maggie Q went to Asia to pursue a career in modeling and eventually became a major star in Hong Kong films, before transitioning into Hollywood prominence with roles in “Mission: Impossible III,” “Life Free or Die Hard” and “Balls of Fury.”

The CW’s “Nikita” is being developed by Craig Silverstein and produced by WBTV and McG’s Wonderland.