‘Magic Mike’ to hit big-screen stripper pole on June 29, 2012

Stars Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer and Joe Mangianello will make all your dreams come true on June 29, 2012, the date Warner Bros. – which just acquired the strip-alicious silver-screen fantasy – has set for the film’s release. That puts the Steven Soderbergh-directed “skin flick” up against big-budget sequel “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”, another movie starring Tatum, which Paramount previously slated for release on that date. Which one will you be standing in line for?

The news was broken by Deadline, which notes that Warner Bros. also released Soderbergh’s last film “Contagion”, which has so far grossed nearly $100 million worldwide (though the budget was a rather steep $60 million).

“Magic Mike” stars Tatum as a male stripper who takes a new hire (Pettyfer) under his wing, with McConaughey stretches his acting chops as a former erotic dancer who owns the club where they work. The film is based on Tatum’s (who also produced) real-life experiences as a teenage booty-shaker scraping by on the rough streets of Tampa, Florida.

The movie also stars Olivia Munn, Riley Keough, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Adam Rodriguez.