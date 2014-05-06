Look At This Magnificent Movie Food Porn

If you can think about “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” without salivating for that fantastic chocolate room, we officially have nothing in common with you.

In honor of the new Jon Favreau jam “Chef,” which is out Friday, here are the movies that made us hungriest with their glowing, succulent food porn. Mmmm, fish. Mmmm, sweets. Clear your dinner plans, because all your meals for the next two weeks are covered (and served) here.