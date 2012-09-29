Magnolia to release Malick’s ‘To the Wonder’ in 2013

Arguably no film has suffered a steeper fall on the autumn festival circuit than Terrence Malick’s “To the Wonder.” The usually slow-working director’s unexpectedly prompt follow-up to last year’s Palme d’Or winner “The Tree of Life” entered the Venice Film Festival, together with Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master,” as its prime attraction. By the time it moved on to Toronto, however, many critics seemed to be wishing he’d taken a little more time.
The Venice premiere was by no means disastrous. Inevitably, as with “The Tree of Life” at Cannes, some boos greeted the closing credits at its morning press screening, and were swiftly, even gleefully blown out of proportion by the media, but it had its fair share of admirers, too — of which I was one. (Indeed, I’m one of the very few who thinks the film a step up from “Tree.”) The Toronto reception, however, was rockier: with expectations already dampened by the mixed advance word from Europe, a lot of critics positively seemed to revel in sticking the boot in, while claims to the effect of “Malick’s worst film” rapidly became consensus.
Naturally, this not only put the kibosh on the film’s awards-season prospects — though even its fiercest detractors might concede that genius DP Emmanuel Lubezki deserves another Oscar nod — but even its US distribution potential.
“The Tree of Life” was a gutsy acquisition for Fox Searchlight Pictures, not a brand previously identified with such rigorous arthouse pictures, and proved a worthwhile purchase in terms of associative prestige if not revenue. (Even with Brad Pitt on the poster, they couldn’t dupe the multiplex crowd to the tune of more than $13 million.) Industry observers were interested to see if Searchlight would further foster this creative partnership by picking up the no-more-commercial “To the Wonder,” but once the film screened, that seemed highly unlikely. Searchlight’s riskier purchases of late have been backed by strong critical word; without that, “To the Wonder” simply represented too much of a liability.
It was clear that it would fall to a smaller indie outfit to pick up the film, though with festival buzz dwindling — one or two pundits even absurdly labelled the film “unreleasable” — even they weren’t rushing to it. Finally, however, it’s noble art-film stable Magnolia Pictures — whose most notable recent titles include “Melancholia” and “Take This Waltz” — that has come to the rescue. It was confirmed yesterday that they have purchased the film, and are eyeing a 2013 release.
Magnolia is the smallest outfit yet to take on a Malick film, which is a sign more than anything of how the notion of studio movies have shifted: Warner Bros. released “Badlands” in 1973, Paramount “Days of Heaven” in 1978, Fox “The Thin Red Line” in 1998, and New Line “The New World” in 2005. Marquee names notwithstanding, “The Tree of Life” lucked out by securing a home as plush of Searchlight; Magnolia is probably a closer fit for Malick’s sensibility these days. Good for them, and here’s hoping their sensible decision to push “To the Wonder” to next year allows enough time for memories of this month’s unwarranted battering to fade.
Can’t wait to see this film. I think it is wise to release it next year. I don’t understand the critics. Last year Malick was their darling and now he is on their bad list. I suppose if the film came out in five years they would love it. Hats off to Magnolia for picking it up.
“I don’t understand the critics. Last year Malick was their darling and now he is on their bad list.”
Perhaps they just like the one film while not liking the other, but no, maybe we should just praise everything a great filmmaker puts out without thought, even if it’s piss poor.
I second Dylan. There’s no reason why critics should be expected to react similarly to two different films by the same filmmaker. After all, I wasn’t wild about The Tree of Life and now like this one quite a bit more. It’s not like Malick went from being on my “bad list” to my “good list” — he’s always been on the latter. Each film is its own animal. Give critics some credit.
The emperor has no clothes.
I’m no worshiper of Terrence but “the emperor has no clothes” meme is worn. I read about his temperament off the set and he’s clearly a high functioning free to go as he pleases mental patient. He’s a crazy person making outsider art. Although, he’s preoccupied with boring things like nature and the Bible.
So glad to hear this. Was worried about getting to see this, and Magnolia seems like the perfect fit.
His “worst film ever”? Given how few films he has made that doesn’t sound so bad. I thought “Tree of Life” was his “worst” film and even that was pretty darn good.
If I had to rank them…
1. Days of Heaven (by far ahead of the pack, IMO)
2. Badlands
3. The New World
4. The Tree of Life (brilliant thematically, but ultimately to awkwardly paced and endulgent)
5. The Thin Red Line (brilliant visually, but incoherent and dramatically inert)
and I haven’t seen “To the Wonder”, obviously
I like all of Malick’s work but if I had to choose one that makes my mind wander a bit (at least in the middle section of the story) it would have to be The New World.
I agree about the critical response, it was odd to say the least. I have a couple of theories as to why:
1) The Tree of Life being hailed as a masterpiece and seemingly being on the way to great film status annoyed its detractors and To The Wonder saw the backlash.
2) To The Wonder sounds even more overtly spiritual than TOL. For seem reason I fail to comprehend certain sections of the critical community seem to think that this makes the art invalid or worthy of derision.
many people (critics even more so) are so scared of things “spirirtual”. their egos are not fit for the fearless and free spirited films of terrence malick. they are for the future generations..