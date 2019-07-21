Mahershala Ali Will Sink His Newly Acquired Fangs Into Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Reboot

07.21.19

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige dropped a lot of bombs about the Phase Four slate during Saturday’s panel at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. Among the blasts was confirmation of the news that a fourth Thor with director Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder, was on the way. What’s more, Feige added that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster would be donning the Thor mantle in the film, while Tessa Thompson confirmed that her character Valkyrie would be the MCU’s first openly LGBT hero. And then there’s the Blade reboot.

Yes, that’s right. Aside from brand new films like Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Disney+ streaming shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, Marvel is also working on a brand new Blade film. What’s more, Green Book and Moonlight star Mahershala Ali will be donning a nice pair of new fangs for the title role.

