Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark is still the reigning queen of Vine

I’m sorry. I have been remiss. It’s been several weeks since I last checked in on Maisie Williams’ Vine account, but fear not — Arya Stark has somehow only gotten more adorable in the meantime. Is this love story about a pair of toothbrushes not the cutest little 6-second video you’ve ever seen?
Here’s documentation that Maisie totally cleaned her room. See, Mom?!
And this one is something of a “Game of Thrones” Season 4 tease, in so far as we see that Maisie has cut her hair to Arya proportions.
