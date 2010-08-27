Major changes in store for Brad Bird’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ sequel

Paramount’s getting serious about the “Mission: Impossible” series.
It’s about time.
Since the series was brought to the bigscreen in 1996, it has been focused entirely on Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise. He hasn’t had a consistent team in place from film to film, and the stories have all been freestanding, with little or no continuity of any import.
The first film, directed by Brian De Palma, is a lot of fun, with some great De Palma style (i.e. borrowed and polished) set pieces and a subversive streak. After all, the film made Jim Phelps, the hero of the original ’60s series, the film’s villain and then killed him off. That’s not the smartest move in terms of pleasing a fanbase, but it is pretty ballsy.
The second film, by John Woo, is a flat-out catastrophe, playing more like a Mad magazine version of a John Woo film than like the real thing. I think this was pretty much the nadir of the Hollywood career of John Woo, and a shameless ripoff of Hitchcock’s “Notorious” by Robert Towne, whose screenplay is the work of a once-great writer who genuinely couldn’t care any less.
The third film, directed by JJ Abrams, was slick and fun and played with the idea of grounding Cruise with a team around him, and for the most part, the film worked. Philip Seymour Hoffman made a radically different type of villain than in many films, and a very good one at that. It didn’t really set the genre on fire, but it didn’t have to in order to redeem the series. Really. “M:I 2” is that bad.
So where does that leave the series now? According to a report published last night in Variety, the biggest move the studio is making is hiring Jeremy Renner. Makes perfect sense on a couple of levels. First, the actor is already signed to join the cast of “The Avengers” as Hawkeye, so why not make sure to shore up his credibility as an action lead in the meantime? And the idea appears to be that Renner will be a co-lead with Cruise here, not a subordinate. His character is going to be the guy that Paramount can hand the franchise to if they decide to write Cruise out after this.
It’s equally interesting to hear that they’re considering a title that doesn’t even feature “Mission: Impossible” in it. I’m not sure how that would work, since I don’t think the general public remembers Ethan Hunt’s name, and the only real hook to the series appears to be that title. Still, you gotta give Paramount credit for a general willingness to shake things up.
How about this, Paramount? Kill Ethan Hunt if you’re ready to hand off the baton. Make sure his death in “M:I 4” is outrageous. Feel free. Get some mileage out of the choice. And please keep Simon Pegg around.
The thing is, whatever happens, I have faith that this could be the best of the bunch. And that’s not because of Tom Cruise. And it’s not because of Jeremy Renner. And it’s not because of screenwriters Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. It’s not because JJ Abrams is still onboard producing through Bad Robot. It’s not because of the general flexibility of the “Mission: Impossible” idea.
Nope. It’s because of Brad Bird.
There are few directors I have blind faith in, but Brad Bird has earned it in only three feature films. “The Iron Giant” is a great movie. Amazing. “The Incredibles” is a great movie. Amazing. “Ratatouille” is a great movie. Amazing. He’s three for freakin’ three.
And he’s one of those guys who just has innate story sense. And genre knowledge. Look at “The Incredibles” through the eyes of a film lover with a fetish for spy movies. The score, the sets, the overall design… it’s less superhero than James Bond.
I’m excited to see Brad Bird working in live action, shooting in Dubai, Prague, Vancouver and the U.S. I hope this is a monster hit so he gets some breathing room to develop a dream project or two. For now, though, if there’s going to be a “M:I 4,” then I want it to be a guy like Brad Bird, who I think it unable to let himself make a bad movie. I think he’ll keep working at it, finessing it, considering his options, determined, until he cracks the problem. He’s just got that kind of brain.
And the “Mission: Impossible” series will no doubt be better for it.
“Mission: Impossible 4” probably won’t be called that, but it will be released on Dec. 16, 2011.
I agree with Drew’s enthusiasm for Brad Bird’s work but I have no idea why Bird would even want to do a Mission: Impossible movie. Does anybody want to see another film in this series? There is absolutely no demand for this movie at all.
Chris, what does it matter if there’s a demand for a movie? If it’s any good and the trailers are attractive and on-line buzz is good, then a demand will arise. If you’d need a demand for films upfront to make them a success or even to get them made, then noone would’ve made Inception or Up! or…
Noone wants to see another film in this series, but everyone wants to see a good new film.
this is what i’m wondering to. why is brad bird making this?
Shadow, my question is why make a sequel to a series that is pretty much a corpse. I agree with you — original content must create its own buzz. But the M:I series is completely played out and nobody is clamoring for mor it it. Seems the only person who wants to make this is Cruise, who really should go about the business of re-inventing himself as a character actor instead of propping himself up as a “star” with this “franchise.” Cruise doesn’t need to money. He should start using UA to make some real and substantial films. And why Bird has any interest in this at all is baffling.
You can’t say there’s “zero demand” for a movie just because you’re not interested in it. Mission: Impossible 3 made $133M in the U.S. and $400M worldwide. There’s going to be demand.
It’s pretty evident that Paramount wants this. For Bird, who is a big M:I fan, it’s a dream job. If he hit’s it out of the park he can write his own check for that San Francisco earthquake movie. If it’s only a minor success (and let’s face it – the movie will break 100 million without much effort)no one will blame Brad Bird.
I am sold on this movie already. I really enjoyed the first one, loathed the second, and freakin really really really enjoyed the hell out of the third. Sometimes Cruise connects and plays a good character. I dunno, I am really sold on this movie, and I can understand why Bird would want to play in the toybox of a series that has so many toys to play with! Im not sure about renaming the movie though, that just sounds absurd. Other than that, this could easily be one of my most anticipated movies coming up â€“ one that I will keep a serious control of so I dont have overload but keep my interested piqued. It’s a fine line y’see
I wish they would kick Cruise right the fuck out, pretend the last three movies were a bad memory and fucking bring back Jim Phelps and this time how about NOT MAKING HIM A FUCKING TRAITOR YOU FUCKING ASSHOLES!!!!
Just start over with a revolving cast and one guy to play Phelps that isn’t a huge name and major league freak like Tom Cruise? Eh? How about that?
Failing that KILL HIM OFF! Fuck Tom Cruise in this series. He’s ruined everything that made “Mission: Impossible” great.
Also, John Woo deserves a vicious beating for that second one. My god, that was the worst piece of shit I saw that summer and that includes “Battlefield Earth”.
What is a MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE movie that’s not called MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE? That iconic title and the theme are the only reasons to build a franchise out of M:I at all — let’s face it, it’s not like there is anything original or distinctive about the concept involved. I think that Drew’s cracked it though: kill Ethan Hunt in the second act, and bring back Laurence Fishburne and Billy Crudup and Jonathan Rhys-Meyers from M:I III whilst introducing Renner and a new female agent to the squad.
Better yet: kill Cruise in a pre-credit sequence.
I agree that changing the title is madness. The brand sells tickets. They COULD put anyone in a movie called Mission: Impossible and it would make money. Don’t change the title, just make a better film.
i always thought MI2 was underrated. not great, but not terrible either. i liked how it was tonally the opposite of the first one, bright instead of dark, in the outback instead of europe, romantic instead of intellectual. it was, for me, a fun night at the movies. much better than the third one which was the same personality-less yuppie action pap j.j. abrahms has been mass producing for the better part of the last ten years. i swear, abrhams is the dave mathews band of sci-fi action. safe, boring, entertainment for the masses.
but i digress.
bringing brad bird onto the scene does seem like a step in the right direction. back to directors with vision style and talent. looking forward to it.
Couldn’t agree with you more about Bird. I sure hope he makes a sequel to Incredibles one day. I bet Vaughn is re-watching that film right now, as he prepares to make his Xmen film…
My problem with this franchise is that all three films feature a major bad guy from the IMF who has betrayed the team. So basically all three have the same or similar plot: stop the bad guy – oh wait, the bad guy is one of us! So I will continue the film a success if the bad guy – in fact none of the bad guys – are from the IMF force.
Drew, it’s great that you have such faith in Bird, but have you seen any of Appelbaum & Nemac’s last three TV series? They were awful … really awful. To me, they bring about as much negative potential to this film as Bird brings positive. They are that bad.
I’m with Drew on this… M:I:2 was beyond awful. As for another installment, well, I don’t believe in God but I do believe in Brad Bird. If the movie is a reflection of his vision, it’ll be good. If the studio takes it away from him and locks him out of the editing bay, it’ll be terrible.
M:I:2 was on TV the other day. Dougray Scott must really hate Hugh Jackman.
I didn’t really like any of the MI movies. The first was okay, nothing more, the second exactly like Drew describes it and the third was basically a big-screen Alias episode. I’m still waiting for someone to do the real badass MI film. When Joe Carnahan was still set to direct the third one I had hopes, but after seeing what he did with that godawful A-Team piece-of-shit crap-fest I’m not so sure anymore.