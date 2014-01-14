Makeup and Hairstylists Guild nominates ‘Lone Ranger,’ ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Bad Grandpa’

The Makeup and Hairstylists Guild has not presented awards in nearly a decade. This year, however, IATSE Local 706 is dusting off the trophies and jumping back into the kudos circuit.

All of the films that made the bake-off stage with the Academy are represented with nominations. So very little has been done to narrow things down, though you could take note of the fact that “The Lone Ranger” is the only film to manage two nominations.

I think we’re likely to see “American Hustle” in play and I feel pretty good about “Bad Grandpa,” but it’s a toss-up for me on the last spot. Could be the BAFTA-nominated “The Great Gatsby,” could be the obviously respected (at least in this department) “The Lone Ranger.” I may well tweak these predictions as well.

Check out the full list of nominees in an array of categories below, and as ever, keep track of the ups and downs of the season via The Circuit.

FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE (Feature Films)

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“One Chance”

“Unfinished Song”

Best Contemporary Makeup

“August: Osage County”

“One Chance”

“Prisoners”

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“American Hustle”

“Jobs”

“The Lone Ranger”

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“The Great Gatsby”

“The Lone Ranger”

Best Special Makeup Effects

“Bad Grandpa”

“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

TELEVISION and NEW MEDIA SERIES (Episodic Television)

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“Bates Motel”

“Breaking Bad”

“The Voice”

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Breaking Bad”

“Glee”

“Super Fun Night”

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“Hell on Wheels”

“Key and Peele”

“Vikings”

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Hell on Wheels”

“Key and Peele”

Best Special Makeup Effects

“Longmire”

“Vikings”

“The Walking Dead”

TELEVISION MINISERIES or MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION (M.O.W) – CABLE NETWORK/M.O.W.s

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Behind the Candelabra”

“Killing Lincoln”

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“Behind the Candelabra”

“Game of Thrones”

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE – LIVE THEATER)

“Falstaff”

“Magic Flute”

“Frank Zappa’s 200 Motels”

COMMERCIALS

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Wash the Day Away (Kohler)”

The Makeup & Hairstylists Guild Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15.