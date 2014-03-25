‘Maleficent’s’ tragic backstory revealed in stunning new international trailer

“Maleficent” isn't all bad, as it turns out.

Angelina Jolie's wicked sorceress gets a whole lot more sympathy in a new Japanese trailer for the forthcoming blockbuster, which highlights the fearsome villainess's tragic backstory (Angie with wings!) in addition to showing off a bunch of other new footage (turns out “Game of Thrones” isn't the only dragon-heavy entertainment offering to look forward to this year).

Check out the full trailer below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

“Maleficent” hits theaters on May 30.