Watch: Malin Akerman is a vodka-chugging ‘child bride’ in ABC’s ‘Trophy Wife’ trailer

Malin Akerman and her “milky grapefruits” are headed to ABC this fall.

The “Watchmen” actress stars as “reformed party girl” Kate in the network’s new comedy series “Trophy Wife,” and the first trailer for the show has just been released. In case the oh-so-subtle title didn’t tip you off, the plot focuses on Kate’s marriage to a much-older man named Pete (Bradley Whitford) who just so happens to have three children from not one, but two previous marriages.

Despite the show’s silly title, the promo actually isn’t that bad, with Akerman seeming well-suited to her role as the slightly-ditzy-blonde-with-a-heart-of-gold and Marcia Gay Harden adding some spice as one of Pete’s bitter ex-wives (“You promised to grow up, and not marry a child bride,” she accuses). Most importantly, it’s also got some funny lines, my favorite being “You’re not even a real grown up, your car is full of garbage and shoes.” It’s funny cause it’s true!

Watch the full promo below and let us know what you think.

“Trophy Wife” is slated to air Tuesdays at 9:30 this fall.