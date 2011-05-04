Malin Akerman to duet with Tom Cruise in ‘Rock of Ages’

The stellar cast of New Line’s “Rock Of Ages” continues to grow. Deadline.com reports that Malin Akerman will play the role of Constance, a journalist writing an expose on sleazy hair metal god Stacee Jaxx (Tom Cruise).

On the musical side of things, Akerman and Cruise will croon together on a duet of Foreigner’s “I Want To Know What Love Is.” Amy Adams was originally courted for the coveted role, but she opted to play Lois Lane in “Superman: Man of Steel” instead.

Akerman joins an all-star cast already set for the film, including “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alec Baldwin, Mary J. Blige, Russell Brand, Paul Giamatti, Mexican singer-soap star Diego Boneta and two-time “Dancing With the Stars” winner Julianne Hough.

The film, based on Chris D’Arienzo off-Broadway show, will be directed by Adam Shankman (“Hairspray,” “Bringing Down the House”).

Akerman was recently seen in “Watchmen” and “27 Dresses.” She’s currently shooting “Medallion” with Nicolas Cage, and will soon be seen alongside Ryan Phillippe and Taylor Kitsch in “Bang Bang Club.” Akerman will also star in the comedy “Wanderlust,” with Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston.