Man attacks Brad Pitt but Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maleficent’ blue carpet goes on

#Brad Pitt #Elle Fanning
05.29.14 4 years ago

HOLLYWOOD – Reports indicate there was a scary moment at the world premiere of “Maleficent” Wednesday night. Brad Pitt, longtime companion of Angelina Jolie, was allegedly attacked by a man as he walked the film's blue carpet.  Security guards quickly apprehended the intruder who was eventually whisked away by police.  It was the second eyebrow raising red carpet intrusion in the past two weeks after a fan hid in the paparazzi stands at the Cannes Film Festival before lunging out to get to America Ferrera at the world premiere of “How To Train Your Dragon 2.”  That man was quickly subdued by security before Ferrera even knew what was going on.

Like a true pro, Pitt appeared to blow off the event and was soon signing autographs for fans who'd waited hours to get a glimpse at Hollywood's most famous couple.  Jolie was all smiles and she should be. “Maleficent” is looking like a big hit and is expected to open to $50-60 million this weekend no matter what the reviews say.

For a look at all the pretty blue carpet pictures (including the assailant being taken away) check out the photo gallery embedded at the bottom of this article.

“Maleficent” opens nationwide on Friday.

TOPICS#Brad Pitt#Elle Fanning
TAGSANGELINA JOLIEBrad Pittelle fanningJUNO TEMPLEMALEFICENT

