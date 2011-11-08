‘Man of Steel’ Henry Cavill talks ‘more revealing’ Superman costume on Leno

When “Immortals” star Henry Cavill stopped by Leno last night to promote the upcoming mythological action film, he had to expect that the late-night host would ask about his upcoming role as the new Superman in director Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” – specifically regarding Supes’ inevitably “controversial” red underpants-less new look. Cavill’s answer was nothing if not revealing, prompting Leno to retort: “I never got the underpants outside of the clothes anyway.”

After watching the brief clip below, weigh in with your own thoughts on Superman’s updated costume – love it? Hate it?

“Man of Steel” is slated for release on June 14, 2013. “Immortals” hits theaters this Friday.

