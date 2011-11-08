‘Man of Steel’ Henry Cavill talks ‘more revealing’ Superman costume on Leno

When “Immortals” star Henry Cavill stopped by Leno last night to promote the upcoming mythological action film, he had to expect that the late-night host would ask about his upcoming role as the new Superman in director Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” – specifically regarding Supes’ inevitably “controversial” red underpants-less new look. Cavill’s answer was nothing if not revealing, prompting Leno to retort: “I never got the underpants outside of the clothes anyway.”
After watching the brief clip below, weigh in with your own thoughts on Superman’s updated costume – love it? Hate it?
“Man of Steel” is slated for release on June 14, 2013. “Immortals” hits theaters this Friday.
Stupid as the red underpants seem, it’s such an iconic look when it comes to Superman that it doesn’t seem right without them. Besides, he’s SUPERMAN – I’m sure he had a good reason to wear his undies on the outside (with belt loops no less!)
I agree!
What a terrible clip.
I like it. Its a realistic look. The red underwear is old and corny. Great Job Nolans and Snyder :-)
This is old news, we all know he lost a fight with Chuck Norris.
Yeah, I never got the whole Leno on the Tonight Show, anyway. Like many imbeciles before him, those were not “underpants.” First – if they were “under” you wouldn’t see them. Regardless, when Joe Shuster first drew Superman, his costume was modeled after the then contemporary Circus strongman — which included the cape & weightlifter’s belt too. Those are support trunks, because in 1930 & prior, they didn’t have the things we have now—and to equip a hero with some archaic jockstrap would’ve looked more ridiculous. Superman’s original outfit has been the source of “superficial” minds. Time they do a litle research before you speak or if you only care to make a hackneyed joke—stfu.