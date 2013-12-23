‘Man of Steel’ producer says ‘Batfleck’ outrage wasn’t surprising

(CBR) What it lacks in an official title, the “Man of Steel” sequel more than makes up for in its sheer number of superheroes. Director Zack Snyder”s upcoming Warner Bros. film features Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, and possibly more – but even that all-star roster isn”t without some detractors.

Specifically, Ben Affleck”s casting as Batman took many fans by surprise – and not necessarily in a good way. But producer Wesley Coller says the Batfleck backlash was hardly unexpected.

“Anything you do that”s culturally significant, or any time you deal with an iconic character or story, you”re going to hear responses from every possible perspective,” the frequent Snyder collaborator told MLive.com. “So nothing surprises me anymore. If anything, that gauges the relevance of a property or character, and it”s reinvigorating to know people care that much. It inspires you to make the coolest version of the movie that you can. Ben is the perfect fit for Zack”s vision for this story.”

Affleck”s Batman is joined by Gal Gadot”s Wonder Woman. The “Fast and Furious” actress was cast as the Amazon warrior earlier this month, signaling that Warner Bros. is finally ready to give the DC Comics icon her due on the big-screen – but not in a film all her own.

“We”re super-excited to have her in the film,” said Coller, “it will be a ton of fun, but at the same time, we”ve got to stay focused on the film we”re working on now.”

Also starring Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Lawrence Fishburne and Diane Lane, the “Man of Steel” sequel flies into theaters on July 17, 2015.

