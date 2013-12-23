‘Man of Steel’ producer says ‘Batfleck’ outrage wasn’t surprising

(CBR) What it lacks in an official title, the “Man of Steel” sequel more than makes up for in its sheer number of superheroes. Director Zack Snyder”s upcoming Warner Bros. film features Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, and possibly more – but even that all-star roster isn”t without some detractors.
Specifically, Ben Affleck”s casting as Batman took many fans by surprise – and not necessarily in a good way. But producer Wesley Coller says the Batfleck backlash was hardly unexpected.
“Anything you do that”s culturally significant, or any time you deal with an iconic character or story, you”re going to hear responses from every possible perspective,” the frequent Snyder collaborator told MLive.com. “So nothing surprises me anymore. If anything, that gauges the relevance of a property or character, and it”s reinvigorating to know people care that much. It inspires you to make the coolest version of the movie that you can. Ben is the perfect fit for Zack”s vision for this story.”
Affleck”s Batman is joined by Gal Gadot”s Wonder Woman. The “Fast and Furious” actress was cast as the Amazon warrior earlier this month, signaling that Warner Bros. is finally ready to give the DC Comics icon her due on the big-screen – but not in a film all her own.
“We”re super-excited to have her in the film,” said Coller, “it will be a ton of fun, but at the same time, we”ve got to stay focused on the film we”re working on now.”
Also starring Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Lawrence Fishburne and Diane Lane, the “Man of Steel” sequel flies into theaters on July 17, 2015.
All I have to say is that they said the same things about Batfleck that they did about Heath Ledger as Joker (and look what happened to him).
Yeah, but the difference is simple and stark. Ledger is a way better actor than Affleck. Heath Ledger is an award winning critically acclaimed method actor. Christopher Nolan handpicked Ledger. The WB execs handpicked Affleck. Ben Affleck is a good writer and director, but an anctor….no. Affleck’s speialty is chick flix. Big Difference….BIG DIFFERENCE.
His specialty may be historically be chick flicks, but his recent work is mostly geared towards anything but that, which you conveniently left out.
They said the same thing about Affleck playing Daredevil…and they were right!
Affleck works great in the right role (ie The Town) but we will have to see if Bruce Wayne / Batman is one of those roles. With that said, he was far from the worst element in ‘Daredevil’
At this point in his career, Ben Affleck has won many more awards and has been in several more critically acclaimed movies than Heath Ledger ever was. It’s ridiculous to say that fan reaction here is anything but knee-jerk. People forget, but Ledger was in his fair share of stinkers before Brokeback Mountain and The Dark Knight.
I think the OP underestimates Affleck as an actor–To the Wonder, for example, is basically a silent film and Affleck carries his portion of the narrative as well as Javier Bardem does–but I also think MMCB105’s comparison is unfair.
Ledger was deliberately trying to tank his career when he was starring in the shitty movies he made. He started to get typecast in the “dreamy leading man” category because he fit it and those movies were profitable, so he starred in some bombs to take the pressure off him to be in them. He then transitioned to the smaller, more critically praised films.
With Affleck, it was pretty clear he starred in the shitty movies for the opposite reason, i.e. in the earlier part of his career he was more interested in being a movie star than a great artist. Weirdly enough, I think Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is the point in his career where you see him explicitly reject that earlier approach.
With that out of the way, given his performances in The Town and Argo, I think he’s the perfect choice if they’re finally going to treat Batman like they treat him in cartoons and the comics–as the physically weakest but smartest guy in the room.
We’ve never seen that guy before. Burton’s version was a neurotic, unathletic guy who blew people way with machine guns or tazed them or set them aflame when that wasn’t an option. Schumacher’s was basically the high budget version of Adam West. Nolan’s was a brute who liked to beat the piss out of people–and occasionally dabbled in detective work.
My problem was more that the first film/Zach Snyder are terrible than the casting of Batman.
whay the fuck are they focusing on Batman and wonder woman more. Its a Superman movie and please share something related to superman . I want to see him in action like in man of steel. It was an awesome movie.