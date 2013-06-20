‘Man of Steel,’ ‘Star Trek Into Darkness,’ ‘Fast & Furious 6’ head to FX

If you’re unable to make it out to your local multiplex this summer, don’t worry — FX has got your back.

The cable network has acquired the commercial television premiere rights to a slew of recent hits, including last week’s smash Superman reboot “Man of Steel.”

The other films picked up include Paramount’s “Star Trek Into Darkness,” the surprise horror hit “The Purge” and the franchise smash “Fast & Furious 6” (both Universal)

FX also secured the broadcast premieres of the Seth Rogen-Jonah Hill comedy “This is The End” (Sony), “The Internship,” starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, and the animated “Epic (both from 20th Century Fox).

The new acquisitions will join the network’s library sometime in 2015.

These films join the previously announced acquisitions of “Iron Man 3,” “Pain and Gain,” “Oblivion,” “The Croods,” “A Good Day to Die Hard,” “Evil Dead,” “Identity Thief,” “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters,” and a double-dose of Jessica Chastain in “Mama” and “Zero Dark 30.”

With “Man of Steel” and the other the newest additions, FX has now secured a staggering 71% (17 out of 24 films) of the films with the highest-grossing weekends of 2013.