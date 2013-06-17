‘Man of Steel’ success ‘opens the door’ for DC Comics team-up movies says Warner Bros.

You want more movies based on DC Comics characters? You’ve got ’em.
Following the colossal box-office success of Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel,” which set a June record over the weekend by grossing more than $128 million domestically (including $12 million from Thursday night shows), Warner Bros. president of production Dan Fellman tells the Wall Street Journal that the film’s massive box-office take will allow the studio to move forward with a whole host of other DC Comics films.
“It’s more than just a franchise for us, it really opens up the door to do combinations of the DC Comics characters,” said Fellman. “We can build them up like Marvel did and benefit from the history of DC.”
Most imminent of these films appears to be “Man of Steel 2,” which could see release as early as 2014, according to WSJ’s sources at the studio. Also in development is the long-awaited “Justice League” movie, which will feature a combination of characters including Superman, Wonder Woman and the Flash who will team up a la Marvel’s blockbuster “The Avengers” from last summer. That film is looking at a possible release sometime in 2015.
“Man of Steel’s” huge launch is a godsend for the DC Comics cinematic universe, as outside of the “Dark Knight” trilogy no other recent DC superhero film – including 2005’s “Superman Returns” and 2011’s “The Green Lantern” – has managed to match the success of Marvel-branded movies on the big-screen.
Did you like “Man of Steel”? Looking forward to more DC Comics movies? Sound off in the comments.
No way in hell MoS2 will be in theaters anytime in 2014…. That’s completely absurd. Don’t write such idiotic nonsense and call it “news”.
Um chucks moron mos 2 coming in 2014 is from Wall Street journal not a tabloid u asshat there well respected
They’re reporting information based on legitimate sources. That’s the very definition of news.
Don’t write such idiotic nonsense and call it a “comment.”
For me, it makes a lot more sense if the DC heroes partner up first, like the Trinity, aka Supes, Bats,and Wonder Woman. These guys are after all, the founders of the JLA.
more like the greatest and first superheroes ever..
Comics characters have only two dimensions that don’t present real characters.People like comics-movies just for escapism.I prefer reading original comics books than watching comics movies.
I loved “man of steel”!!!! and I hope to see Henry and the rest of the crew back for more movies!!!! I would also love a DC universe and all the charecters!! Just hope there are as good as “Man of steel””!!! Can’t wait to see what is next!!!
been a superman fan mu whole life and to be honest i never thought it was this overwhelming.. critics saying negative stuff? f*ck off and enjoy it like the rest of us did!. this is what being both super and a man looks and feels like.. vulnerable and invulnerable.. i love it!
Hi I Am A Jack Ass And I Love It Uh HUHi I Am A Jack Ass And I Love It Uh HUHi I Am A Jack Ass And I Love It Uh HUHi I Am A Jack Ass And I Love It Uh HUHi I Am A Jack Ass And I Love It Uh HUHi I Am A Jack Ass And I Love It Uh HUHi I Am A Jack Ass And I Love It Uh HUHi I Am A Jack Ass And I Love It Uh HU